Musk Slams Trump's Tax Bill; Immigration Cases Spark Controversy

Elon Musk, the prominent billionaire and CEO of Tesla, has ignited controversy in the U.S. Congress by branding President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill a 'disgusting abomination'. Musk's remarks, made on social media, align with views expressed by several fiscally conservative Republicans, potentially complicating the bill's legislative journey.

In a developing immigration case, the family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman faces deportation. Soliman, charged with throwing gasoline bombs at a pro-Israeli rally, was found residing illegally in the U.S. with an expired visa. Officials indicate swift action from ICE following Homeland Security's directive.

Further amplifying national debates, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has filed a lawsuit after his arrest by immigration authorities, claiming politically motivated actions prompted by Trump's administration. These incidents underscore the rising legal and political contentions surrounding immigration policies.