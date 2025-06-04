Controversy Surrounds Wajahat Khan Qadri Amidst Legal Charges

The Kolkata Police have initiated legal proceedings against Wajahat Khan Qadri after registering an FIR for allegedly posting inflammatory content meant to hurt religious sentiments on social media. Due to the serious nature of the accusations, Qadri is currently absconding, say senior officers.

Qadri, who previously filed a complaint leading to the arrest of social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, has now found himself on the opposite side of the law. A trust called Shri Ram Swabhiman Parishad lodged the current complaint at the same police station where Qadri reported Panoli.

The case has expanded with additional complaints filed in Mumbai and Assam, accusing Qadri of spreading hate speech and making derogatory remarks against religious figures. While Qadri's family defends him as innocent, he remains at large according to police sources.