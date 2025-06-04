Mystery Surrounds Tragic Death of Srinagar Man in Delhi Park
A 30-year-old man, Zubair Ahmed Bhat, died of a head injury in Delhi, sparking controversy. While police say it was self-inflicted, his family suspects assault. A local students' association demands a thorough investigation, raising concerns about potential foul play and urging accountability from authorities.
A mysterious death has sparked controversy after a 30-year-old man from Srinagar, Zubair Ahmed Bhat, succumbed to a head injury in a Delhi park.
While the police claim the injury was self-inflicted, Zubair's family alleges he was assaulted. This claim has prompted the J&K Students' Association to call for a thorough investigation.
The association has raised concerns over potential foul play and urged Delhi's leaders to ensure a transparent inquiry, highlighting the urgency for accountability amid rising fears and mistrust in the community.
