Mystery Surrounds Tragic Death of Srinagar Man in Delhi Park

A 30-year-old man, Zubair Ahmed Bhat, died of a head injury in Delhi, sparking controversy. While police say it was self-inflicted, his family suspects assault. A local students' association demands a thorough investigation, raising concerns about potential foul play and urging accountability from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A mysterious death has sparked controversy after a 30-year-old man from Srinagar, Zubair Ahmed Bhat, succumbed to a head injury in a Delhi park.

While the police claim the injury was self-inflicted, Zubair's family alleges he was assaulted. This claim has prompted the J&K Students' Association to call for a thorough investigation.

The association has raised concerns over potential foul play and urged Delhi's leaders to ensure a transparent inquiry, highlighting the urgency for accountability amid rising fears and mistrust in the community.

