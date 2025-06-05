Left Menu

Judge Orders Return: U.S. Mistaken Deportation Case

A Guatemalan man deported to Mexico was returned to the U.S. after a judge ordered the Trump administration to correct its mistake. This follows a pattern of deportation errors in the administration's hardline immigration policy. O.C.G., represented by Trina Realmuto, returned voluntarily on a commercial flight.

A Guatemalan man mistakenly deported to Mexico was flown back to the United States on Wednesday. This development comes after U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy ordered the Trump administration to facilitate his return, following the discovery that the government's documentation was erroneous.

This case highlights another instance of deportation errors within the Trump administration's aggressive immigration policies. In a similar situation, Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia remains in El Salvador despite a court order for his return. Garcia's situation contrasts with that of the Guatemalan man, identified only as O.C.G., who managed to return on a commercial flight.

Trina Realmuto, a lawyer with the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, confirmed that O.C.G. was not detained abroad. "He made contact with us while waiting to go through immigration," Realmuto stated. "We expect he will be taken into custody now." This case underscores the ongoing challenges faced by migrants amid administrative errors in U.S. immigration processes.

