Legal Battle Over Mistaken Deportation: Abrego Garcia's Quest for Justice

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador despite having protection, won a temporary legal victory against immigration detention. Released by court order, he vows to fight injustices, challenging the government's actions during the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baltimore | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:00 IST
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen with a family in the United States, emerged victorious in his legal battle against what he describes as unjust detention by U.S. immigration authorities. On Friday, he was greeted by jubilant supporters as he exited an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office after a federal judge ruled he could not be detained pending further hearings.

Abrego Garcia, who has been caught in a whirlwind of legal troubles, was mistakenly deported last year to a dangerous prison in El Salvador. Although he returned to the U.S., he's now involved in a series of legal maneuvers aimed at blocking his deportation to various African nations, a move he claims is retribution by the government.

The Department of Homeland Security, which opposes the court's decision to release him, has vowed to appeal, describing the ruling as 'naked judicial activism.' Despite the legal challenges, Abrego Garcia remains resolute in his fight for justice, highlighting ongoing issues with immigration policies during Trump's presidency.

