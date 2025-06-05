Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Cracks Down on Illegal Immigration

Arunachal Pradesh has launched a comprehensive effort to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Under directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, district task forces will enforce the Inner Line Permit provisions. The state aims to address undocumented immigration issues, bolstered by collaboration with national security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:42 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Cracks Down on Illegal Immigration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has initiated a statewide campaign to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. This move follows directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which has called for immediate action in verifying the status of undocumented individuals.

Each district in the state is set to form a district task force to manage the identification process and ensure stringent enforcement of Inner Line Permit regulations. The decision emerged from a high-level meeting led by the advisor to the home minister, Mutchu Mithi, alongside DGP Anand Mohan.

The Union Ministry has given states a 30-day deadline to verify immigration documents, with potential deportation for non-compliance. Security organizations like the BSF and Assam Rifles have also been instructed to support these enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025