Arunachal Pradesh Cracks Down on Illegal Immigration

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has initiated a statewide campaign to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. This move follows directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which has called for immediate action in verifying the status of undocumented individuals.

Each district in the state is set to form a district task force to manage the identification process and ensure stringent enforcement of Inner Line Permit regulations. The decision emerged from a high-level meeting led by the advisor to the home minister, Mutchu Mithi, alongside DGP Anand Mohan.

The Union Ministry has given states a 30-day deadline to verify immigration documents, with potential deportation for non-compliance. Security organizations like the BSF and Assam Rifles have also been instructed to support these enforcement efforts.

