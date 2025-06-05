Arunachal Pradesh Cracks Down on Illegal Immigration
Arunachal Pradesh has launched a comprehensive effort to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Under directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, district task forces will enforce the Inner Line Permit provisions. The state aims to address undocumented immigration issues, bolstered by collaboration with national security forces.
- Country:
- India
The government of Arunachal Pradesh has initiated a statewide campaign to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. This move follows directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which has called for immediate action in verifying the status of undocumented individuals.
Each district in the state is set to form a district task force to manage the identification process and ensure stringent enforcement of Inner Line Permit regulations. The decision emerged from a high-level meeting led by the advisor to the home minister, Mutchu Mithi, alongside DGP Anand Mohan.
The Union Ministry has given states a 30-day deadline to verify immigration documents, with potential deportation for non-compliance. Security organizations like the BSF and Assam Rifles have also been instructed to support these enforcement efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian U19 Team Gears Up for England Tour Under Ayush Mhatre's Leadership
National Hackathon “CemHack for Green Infra” Launched to Drive Sustainable Innovation in Cement Sector
Ayush Mhatre Leads India U-19 Squad to England
Railways Gears Up for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028 with New Projects and Train Services
MHA Grants One-Rank Honorary Promotion to CAPF & Assam Rifles Retirees