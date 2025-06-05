Calls for Resignation and Inquiry After Karnataka Stadium Stampede Tragedy

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday called for the immediate resignation of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar following a tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives. The minister urged for an inquiry committee led by a sitting High Court judge to investigate the incident.

Karandlaje criticized the Congress government for executing the event without proper planning or forethought. She questioned the decision to allow a private company to organize the celebration and highlighted the lack of clarity regarding entry passes that led to chaos.

Emphasizing the need for accountability, Karandlaje noted that victims included children and students. She argued that a report from the district's Deputy Commissioner would be insufficient and insisted on an independent inquiry. Her demand for accountability also included a call for Shivakumar's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)