Calls for Resignation and Inquiry After Karnataka Stadium Stampede Tragedy

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has demanded the resignation of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar following a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that resulted in 11 deaths. She calls for an inquiry by a High Court judge, criticizing the state's handling and accountability for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:44 IST
Shobha Karandlaje
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday called for the immediate resignation of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar following a tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives. The minister urged for an inquiry committee led by a sitting High Court judge to investigate the incident.

Karandlaje criticized the Congress government for executing the event without proper planning or forethought. She questioned the decision to allow a private company to organize the celebration and highlighted the lack of clarity regarding entry passes that led to chaos.

Emphasizing the need for accountability, Karandlaje noted that victims included children and students. She argued that a report from the district's Deputy Commissioner would be insufficient and insisted on an independent inquiry. Her demand for accountability also included a call for Shivakumar's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

