Swedish Court Upholds IS Membership Conviction

A Swedish appeals court has upheld the conviction of a man found guilty of swearing loyalty to the Islamic State, as reported on Thursday. This decision confirms the initial verdict delivered by a lower court.

Sweden's security services had apprehended the group last year, and prosecutors accused them of being affiliated with the terrorism organization between September 2023 and March 2024. However, the Svea Appeals Court declared that evidence was insufficient to prove the involvement of the three other individuals who were subsequently acquitted.

In a statement, the court noted that the individual who expressed an oath of allegiance to ISIS remained convicted. All accused had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

