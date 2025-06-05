Factory Owner Arrested for Alleged Teen Torture Over Mobile Theft

In a shocking development, the owner of a jeans manufacturing unit near Kolkata has been arrested in Mumbai, tied to the alleged torture of a teenage factory worker. Authorities acted after a viral video surfaced, showing the appalling treatment of the 14-year-old.

The teenager, who labored in Maheshtala's factory in South 24 Parganas, was reportedly hung upside down, beaten, and subjected to electric shocks. This brutal act was carried out on suspicions that the boy had stolen a mobile phone.

The factory owner, identified as Shahenshah, had been evading law enforcement since the video's emergence, police noted. This arrest follows the detention of three others related to the case. The victim's family has vehemently refuted the theft allegations, filing a formal complaint against the unjust torture.

(With inputs from agencies.)