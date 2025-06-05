Trump and Xi: A New Era in Trade Talks
President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a phone conversation focusing on trade relations, agreeing on mutual visits and dispelling doubts about rare earth products. No discussions were held on other geopolitical issues such as Russia, Ukraine, or Iran.
- Country:
- United States
In a vital phone conversation on Thursday, President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping concentrated on discussions about trade. Both leaders expressed mutual interest to eliminate any ambiguity regarding rare earth products, signaling potential progress on trade issues between the two nations.
President Trump, taking to social media, emphasized that other pressing international topics such as the conflicts involving Russia, Ukraine, and Iran were not part of the dialogue. This reflects a strategic focus solely aimed at fortifying trade ties.
Importantly, the two leaders also extended invitations to visit each other's countries, highlighting a mutual interest in bolstering diplomatic relations. This exchange may mark the beginning of a renewed phase of cooperation between the U.S. and China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nvidia's AI Chip Dilemma: Navigating US-China Trade Tensions
Pakistan and China's Diplomatic Dialogue
Pakistan and China to Deepen Trade Ties Amidst Regional Tensions
Shattered Dreams: The Impact of USAID Cuts on Mali's Literacy Project
Pakistan and China Strengthen Ties Amid Rising South Asian Tensions