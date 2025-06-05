Left Menu

Trump and Xi: A New Era in Trade Talks

President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a phone conversation focusing on trade relations, agreeing on mutual visits and dispelling doubts about rare earth products. No discussions were held on other geopolitical issues such as Russia, Ukraine, or Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:27 IST
Trump and Xi: A New Era in Trade Talks
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a vital phone conversation on Thursday, President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping concentrated on discussions about trade. Both leaders expressed mutual interest to eliminate any ambiguity regarding rare earth products, signaling potential progress on trade issues between the two nations.

President Trump, taking to social media, emphasized that other pressing international topics such as the conflicts involving Russia, Ukraine, and Iran were not part of the dialogue. This reflects a strategic focus solely aimed at fortifying trade ties.

Importantly, the two leaders also extended invitations to visit each other's countries, highlighting a mutual interest in bolstering diplomatic relations. This exchange may mark the beginning of a renewed phase of cooperation between the U.S. and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025