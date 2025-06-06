Carney-Trump Talks: Navigating the Trade War Frontier

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump are engaged in direct talks aimed at resolving tariff disputes, according to Industry Minister Melanie Joly. These negotiations are part of Ottawa's strategy to appeal to Washington to lift trade tariffs.

This week, President Trump increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%, a move that could severely impact Canada, as it stands as the largest supplier of these metals to the U.S. In response, Prime Minister Carney stated Canada is prepared to implement retaliatory measures if negotiations fail.

The ongoing discussions, also reported by The Globe and Mail, feature a potential trade and security deal, addressing issues such as U.S. auto content, critical minerals access, Arctic participation, and defense spending. Both sides have acknowledged ongoing conversations, but Carney's office has declined to comment further on the matter.