Turmoil in U.S. Vaccine Policy: Key Meeting Canceled Amid Controversy

A U.S. vaccine advisory meeting by the CDC has been canceled, with no rescheduled date. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. aims to rewrite vaccine policies, igniting debate over vaccination exemptions and funding cuts for mRNA research. Medical groups oppose his agenda, citing concerns over vaccination rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 03:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 03:46 IST
Turmoil in U.S. Vaccine Policy: Key Meeting Canceled Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called off a crucial vaccine advisory committee meeting, originally scheduled for February, without announcing new dates. Sources indicate that discussions surrounding significant changes to national vaccine policy have stirred controversy.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has launched efforts to overhaul vaccine recommendations, notably suggesting the removal of several childhood shots from national guidance. This push includes an increased focus on states' rights to vaccine exemptions and a reduction in funding for mRNA vaccine research.

Legal challenges loom as major medical groups resist Kennedy's policy changes, citing fears of declining vaccination rates. They argue that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is being swayed by Kennedy's anti-vaccine stance, contradicting federal requirements for balanced and unbiased advisory panels.

