Tensions Rise with Strikes on Hezbollah Stronghold

The Israeli military conducted strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburbs, sparking panic as residents evacuated during Eid Al-Adha. The attacks target drone-manufacturing sites allegedly funded by Iran, escalating tension with Hezbollah. Lebanese President condemned the strikes as a violation of international agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 01:57 IST
The Israeli military attacked Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburbs, as reported by the Lebanese state news agency, with three airstrikes confirmed.

Reuters footage captured the plumes of smoke rising from the site, marking the first such offensive in over a month. This military action prompted mass evacuations, creating traffic chaos across four neighborhoods in Dahiyeh, identified as locations of underground Hezbollah drone-manufacturing sites supposedly funded by Iran.

The strikes coincided with the onset of Eid Al-Adha, infusing fresh panic and fear among residents. President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon condemned the assault, labeling it a blatant breach of international conventions. Tensions have simmered since the end of a year-long conflict and a shaky ceasefire, with both parties accusing the other of non-compliance.

