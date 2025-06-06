ICC Defies U.S. Sanctions: Unwavering Stand for Justice

The International Criminal Court (ICC) rebuked the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on four of its judges, citing the move as a threat to its institutional independence.

The court described the sanctions as a 'clear attempt' to interfere with its ability to function impartially as an international judicial body.

In a steadfast response, the ICC announced its unwavering support for its personnel and assured that its mission to uphold justice remains undeterred.

