ICC Defies U.S. Sanctions: Unwavering Stand for Justice
The International Criminal Court (ICC) criticized U.S. sanctions on its judges as undermining its independence. The sanctions, implemented by President Trump's administration, are seen as a threat to the ICC's authority. Despite the pressure, the ICC remains resolute in supporting its personnel and continuing their judicial duties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 02:00 IST
The International Criminal Court (ICC) rebuked the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on four of its judges, citing the move as a threat to its institutional independence.
The court described the sanctions as a 'clear attempt' to interfere with its ability to function impartially as an international judicial body.
In a steadfast response, the ICC announced its unwavering support for its personnel and assured that its mission to uphold justice remains undeterred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
