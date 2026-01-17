Left Menu

Secret Communications: Trump Administration’s Tactical Talks with Venezuela’s Diosdado Cabello

U.S. officials secretly communicated with Venezuela's Diosdado Cabello before and after Maduro's ousting. Despite being indicted by the U.S. for drug charges, he's seen as a significant influence on Venezuela's security forces. These interactions are pivotal for the U.S. strategy in Venezuela's transitional phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 16:32 IST
Secret Communications: Trump Administration’s Tactical Talks with Venezuela’s Diosdado Cabello

In a revelation that could reshape narratives about U.S. foreign policy, it has been uncovered that Trump administration officials have been in communication with Venezuela's powerful interior minister, Diosdado Cabello. These interactions, according to sources, date back to the early days of Trump's tenure and continued through to just before the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Cabello, a key figure in Venezuela's security apparatus, holds sway over police and intelligence forces. Despite his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, as indicated in a U.S. indictment, the Trump administration strategically engaged with him to prevent chaos post-Maduro's removal. This connection, previously undisclosed, underscores Cabello's potential to affect Venezuela's governance and U.S. interests.

Both Venezuela and the White House were reached for comment but did not respond immediately. This situation highlights the delicate balance of maintaining stability in a nation pivotal to U.S. endeavors in securing oil reserves during a fragile transitional period. Cabello's role, evident in critiques by figures such as Elliott Abrams and Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, remains contentious.

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026