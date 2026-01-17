In a revelation that could reshape narratives about U.S. foreign policy, it has been uncovered that Trump administration officials have been in communication with Venezuela's powerful interior minister, Diosdado Cabello. These interactions, according to sources, date back to the early days of Trump's tenure and continued through to just before the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Cabello, a key figure in Venezuela's security apparatus, holds sway over police and intelligence forces. Despite his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, as indicated in a U.S. indictment, the Trump administration strategically engaged with him to prevent chaos post-Maduro's removal. This connection, previously undisclosed, underscores Cabello's potential to affect Venezuela's governance and U.S. interests.

Both Venezuela and the White House were reached for comment but did not respond immediately. This situation highlights the delicate balance of maintaining stability in a nation pivotal to U.S. endeavors in securing oil reserves during a fragile transitional period. Cabello's role, evident in critiques by figures such as Elliott Abrams and Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, remains contentious.