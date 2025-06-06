Builder Acquitted in Assault Case Amid Prosecution Lapses
A Maharashtra sessions court acquitted builder Vinod Gangasahay Trivedi, citing flaws in the prosecution. The court noted that primary witnesses were not examined, and the alleged criminal actions against civic officials lacked sufficient evidence. Trivedi's defense claimed the charges were politically motivated.
A sessions court in Maharashtra's Thane district acquitted a builder accused of assaulting and threatening civic officials due to deficiencies in the prosecution's case.
In a judgment delivered on June 3, which surfaced on Friday, Additional Sessions Judge G T Pawar dismissed all charges against Vinod Gangasahay Trivedi, highlighting that crucial witnesses were never called to testify.
Trivedi faced allegations of obstructing Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation officials during a 2015 incident but maintained his innocence, attributing the charges to political machinations by a local politician.
