Builder Acquitted in Assault Case Amid Prosecution Lapses

A sessions court in Maharashtra's Thane district acquitted a builder accused of assaulting and threatening civic officials due to deficiencies in the prosecution's case.

In a judgment delivered on June 3, which surfaced on Friday, Additional Sessions Judge G T Pawar dismissed all charges against Vinod Gangasahay Trivedi, highlighting that crucial witnesses were never called to testify.

Trivedi faced allegations of obstructing Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation officials during a 2015 incident but maintained his innocence, attributing the charges to political machinations by a local politician.

(With inputs from agencies.)