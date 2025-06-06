Left Menu

EU Rallies Behind ICC Amid U.S. Sanctions on Judges

The European Union has expressed strong support for the International Criminal Court after the U.S. imposed sanctions on ICC judges. The sanctions follow the court's actions against U.S. and Israeli figures. The EU is considering invoking a blocking statute to counter these sanctions.

Updated: 06-06-2025 14:38 IST
The European Union has reinforced its backing for the International Criminal Court in the face of sanctions levied by the United States against four ICC judges. Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, underscored the significance of the court as a pillar of global justice, emphasizing the need to safeguard its independence.

The sanctions were imposed following the ICC's controversial issuance of an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as its decision to pursue investigations into alleged U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan. The targeted judges include individuals from Uganda, Peru, Benin, and Slovenia.

In response to the sanctions, EU and ICC officials are advocating for the invocation of the EU's blocking statute, which would prohibit EU companies from complying with the U.S. sanctions. This move comes amidst broader challenges for the ICC, including previous U.S. sanctions on its chief prosecutor.

