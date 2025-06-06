ICC Judges Sanctioned: A Tense Showdown with the US
The International Criminal Court's governing body has condemned the Trump administration's sanctions on four ICC judges. The governing body expressed deep concern over what it views as regrettable attempts by the US to interfere with the Court's independent judicial functions.
The International Criminal Court's governing body has voiced strong disapproval of the Trump administration's recent move to enforce sanctions against four ICC judges.
The sanctions have been labeled as regrettable by the ICC's governors, who see them as a challenge to the Court's autonomy in executing judicial duties.
In their statement, the ICC's governing body highlighted their deep concern over what they consider an infringement on judicial independence by the U.S. government.
