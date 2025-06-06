EU Rallies Against U.S. Sanctions on ICC Judges

The European Union (EU) has thrown its support behind the International Criminal Court (ICC) following the imposition of sanctions by Washington on four ICC judges. This move, spearheaded by Slovenia, aims to ensure that these U.S. sanctions cannot be enforced within Europe.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen reiterated support for the ICC, emphasizing its role in holding perpetrators of serious international crimes accountable and giving victims a voice. Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa described the court as vital to upholding global justice, stressing the need to protect its independence.

The sanctions by the U.S. are seen as retaliation for ICC actions related to Israeli and U.S. cases. Slovenia has proposed activating the EU's blocking statute to counter the sanctions. With these developments, the ICC faces ongoing challenges, including earlier U.S. sanctions against its chief prosecutor.

(With inputs from agencies.)