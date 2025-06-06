Left Menu

EU Rallies Against U.S. Sanctions on ICC Judges

The European Union supports the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the U.S. imposed sanctions on four judges. Slovenia urged the EU to leverage its power to prevent enforcement of these sanctions in Europe. The sanctions are in response to the ICC's actions involving U.S. and Israeli cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:29 IST
EU Rallies Against U.S. Sanctions on ICC Judges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union (EU) has thrown its support behind the International Criminal Court (ICC) following the imposition of sanctions by Washington on four ICC judges. This move, spearheaded by Slovenia, aims to ensure that these U.S. sanctions cannot be enforced within Europe.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen reiterated support for the ICC, emphasizing its role in holding perpetrators of serious international crimes accountable and giving victims a voice. Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa described the court as vital to upholding global justice, stressing the need to protect its independence.

The sanctions by the U.S. are seen as retaliation for ICC actions related to Israeli and U.S. cases. Slovenia has proposed activating the EU's blocking statute to counter the sanctions. With these developments, the ICC faces ongoing challenges, including earlier U.S. sanctions against its chief prosecutor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025