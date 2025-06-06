Iranian Trio on Trial for Alleged Plot Against UK Journalists
Three Iranian men stand accused in a London court for aiding Iran's intelligence service and planning violence against journalists at a UK broadcaster critical of Tehran. Charged under the National Security Act, they intend to plead not guilty in a trial set for October next year.
In a recent legal development, three Iranian men appeared in a London court facing accusations of aiding Iran's intelligence services and plotting acts of violence against journalists working for a UK-based broadcaster critical of Tehran. The charges are filed under Britain's National Security Act, which aims to combat threats from foreign states.
Mostafa Sepahvand, Farhad Javadi Manesh, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori are accused of involvement in activities aimed at assisting a foreign intelligence service during a period from August 2024 to February this year. Separate charges include Sepahvand's alleged surveillance in preparation for violent acts, while Manesh and Noori are accused of similar surveillance intended to facilitate violence by others.
Appearing via videolink, all three men have indicated through their lawyers that they intend to plead not guilty. The case involves an alleged plot targeting journalists linked to Iran International, a broadcaster critical of the Iranian government. The trial is scheduled for October next year, following a formal plea hearing on September 26.
