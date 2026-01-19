GCIS Invites Entries for 2026 SADC Media Awards, Calls on Journalists to Showcase Regional Impact

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has called on South African journalists and media practitioners to submit entries for the 2026 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards, a prestigious regional competition recognising excellence in journalism that advances regional cooperation and development.

The SADC Media Awards are open to journalists from all SADC member states and feature four competitive categories:

Photo Journalism

Print Journalism

Television Journalism

Radio Journalism

Celebrating Journalism that Strengthens Regional Integration

Established in 1996, the SADC Media Awards honour journalists whose work reflects and promotes regional integration, shared values and development priorities across Southern Africa.

“The awards celebrate media practitioners whose work highlights the shared values, principles and aspirations of Southern Africa,” GCIS said in a statement on Monday.

Winners in each category will receive a cash prize of US$2,500, while runners-up will be awarded US$1,000.

GCIS noted that the awards align with SADC’s long-term vision of building a region where people enjoy economic well-being, improved standards of living, peace, security, freedom and social justice.

“These awards support that vision by encouraging reporting that strengthens regional bonds and deepens public understanding of SADC programmes and initiatives,” the statement said.

How to Enter

Journalists interested in participating can access full competition details via the GCIS website at www.gcis.gov.za.

Entry form: https://zurl.co/sN1xF

Competition rules (2026): https://zurl.co/yVIyN

Completed entry forms and supporting material may be submitted via WeTransfer or Google Drive links and emailed to:

Alternatively, entries may be posted or delivered to GCIS offices nationwide, marked clearly as:

SADC Media Awards Entry

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS)1035 Francis Baard Street

Hatfield, Pretoria0028

Deadline

The closing date for submissions is 27 February 2026.

GCIS has encouraged journalists to take advantage of the opportunity to showcase impactful storytelling that reflects the region’s shared challenges, achievements and aspirations.