Illegal MTP Kit Sales Busted in Gurugram

Gurugram Police have arrested a chemist and a lab operator for illegally selling Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits near Civil Hospital. The pharmacy has been sealed, and the perpetrators are being questioned about their operations. Two separate FIRs have been registered against them at local police stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant crackdown, Gurugram Police have apprehended a chemist and a lab operator involved in the illicit sale of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits near Civil Hospital, officials announced on Friday.

The Juneja chemist shop was raided following reports of illegal MTP kit transactions. A pregnant woman acted as a decoy, purchasing a kit at the shop for Rs 1000. Upon the transaction, police arrested the chemist on the spot and filed an FIR at Sector 10 police station.

Further investigation revealed a path lab also selling MTP kits without authorization. A kit was purchased by another decoy customer for Rs 100, leading to the lab's raid and the lab operator's arrest. Two FIRs have been lodged at Sector 10 and Sector 9 A police stations as inquiries continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

