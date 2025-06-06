Left Menu

Guilty Verdict in Chilling Milwaukee Murder Case

A Milwaukee man, Maxwell Anderson, has been convicted of murder and dismemberment of a 19-year-old college student on their first date. Charged with first-degree intentional homicide, arson, and hiding a corpse, Anderson faces life imprisonment. His attorney disputes the lack of DNA evidence linking him to the crime.

A jury in Milwaukee delivered a guilty verdict on Friday for Maxwell Anderson. He was found responsible for the murder and dismemberment of a 19-year-old college student, which occurred during their initial outing.

Anderson, charged in April 2024, faced accusations of first-degree intentional homicide, dismembering a corpse, arson, and concealing a corpse relating to the death of Sade Robinson. The jury's decision encompassed all allegations.

Prosecutors allege that Anderson committed the murder on April 1, 2024, subsequently dismembering and dispersing the victim's remains across Milwaukee County, and incinerating her vehicle to eliminate evidence. Despite these assertions, Anderson's lawyer, Tony Cotton, emphasized the absence of DNA proof connecting his client to the offenses.

