Niger Orders Red Cross Expulsion Amid Collusion Allegations

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has suspended its operations in Niger, following an order from the West African nation's government. Authorities have accused the humanitarian organization of colluding with armed groups, an allegation the ICRC staunchly denies.

In a statement issued recently, the ICRC clarified its commitment to assisting victims of armed conflict through dialogue with all parties, without offering financial or logistical support. The organization expressed regret over the shutdown of its offices, having served in Niger for 35 years.

Post-coup, Niger's junta expelled foreign influences, focusing on Russian support against jihadist threats. The move comes amidst a crisis where 4.5 million Nigeriens require humanitarian aid due to ongoing conflicts and natural calamities, according to UN reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)