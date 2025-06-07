Left Menu

Court Orders Electricity Restoration: A Closer Look at Rehman's Appeal

The Allahabad High Court directed Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd to restore electricity to Samajwadi Party MP Zia-Ur Rehman's home if he deposits Rs. 6 lakhs. This came after a writ petition regarding a disputed Rs. 1.91 crore fine for alleged power theft, with hearings set for July 2.

The Allahabad High Court has instructed the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd to restore electricity at the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Zia-Ur Rehman. The court's directive hinges on Rehman's deposit of a permissible amount of Rs. 6 lakhs, enabling him to maintain his appeal in a high-profile case.

A division bench, including Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Sandeep Jain, issued the order following the MP's writ petition concerning an electricity theft dispute. The petitioner was given a two-week window to make the deposit, allowing time to sort the controversial Rs. 1.91 crore assessment that allegedly exceeded statutory limits.

The court noted that the assessment period could not logically extend beyond one year. It criticized the excessive and arbitrary demands, highlighting statutory breaches by the electricity department. Rehman, through legal counsel, expressed readiness to comply, while the court expected a response from the corporation by early July.

