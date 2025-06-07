Left Menu

Torchlight Processions: Congress Highlights 'Vote Theft' Concerns

The Congress plans to hold torchlight processions in Maharashtra to raise awareness about alleged "vote theft" patterns in the 2024 elections. The party accuses the BJP of planning similar fraud in Bihar, with concerns that the Election Commission's credibility is at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:07 IST
Torchlight Processions: Congress Highlights 'Vote Theft' Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is set to organize torchlight processions across Maharashtra on June 12 to cast a spotlight on what they claim as a "vote theft pattern" affecting the 2024 elections. The party argues that the credibility of the Election Commission is under significant threat.

State Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal voiced concerns that similar "vote fraud patterns" may be planned for the upcoming Bihar elections, after BJP leaders responded to Election Commission queries. This announcement has sparked reactions from opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi.

Sapkal pointed to spikes in voter turnout as a cause for concern, demanding transparency from the Election Commission. He noted an unusual increase in voter counts between the 2019 and 2024 elections and accused the EC of withholding crucial information to cover up potential irregularities.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025