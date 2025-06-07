Torchlight Processions: Congress Highlights 'Vote Theft' Concerns

The Congress party is set to organize torchlight processions across Maharashtra on June 12 to cast a spotlight on what they claim as a "vote theft pattern" affecting the 2024 elections. The party argues that the credibility of the Election Commission is under significant threat.

State Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal voiced concerns that similar "vote fraud patterns" may be planned for the upcoming Bihar elections, after BJP leaders responded to Election Commission queries. This announcement has sparked reactions from opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi.

Sapkal pointed to spikes in voter turnout as a cause for concern, demanding transparency from the Election Commission. He noted an unusual increase in voter counts between the 2019 and 2024 elections and accused the EC of withholding crucial information to cover up potential irregularities.