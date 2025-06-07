Shocking Punishment in Bihar: Boys Paraded Naked for Chocolate Theft

In a disturbing incident in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, five boys were subjected to public humiliation for allegedly stealing chocolates from a local grocery shop. Stripped and paraded naked, the boys were also adorned with slippers in a troubling display of punishment.

The event, captured on video and widely shared on social media, quickly drew public outrage and prompted swift action from law enforcement. Authorities moved to arrest the shopkeeper, his son, and another local involved in the incident, highlighting the community's demand for justice.

Local police, led by Sub-Divisional Officer Ramkrishna, have confirmed that the boys were physically mistreated, including having their faces smeared with lime powder. Efforts are being made to address the boys' physical and mental wellbeing through medical examinations and counseling as the community grapples with the fallout from this unsettling event.

(With inputs from agencies.)