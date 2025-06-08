Colombian Senator Shot: A Political Landscape in Turmoil

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, recognized as a potential presidential candidate for the 2026 elections, was shot in Bogota during a campaign event, triggering a national outcry and a thorough investigation by authorities.

The attack took place in a public park in the Fontibon neighborhood, where Uribe, 39, was engaging with constituents as part of his presidential aspirations. Affiliated with the opposition conservative Democratic Center party, Uribe's shooting has been met with widespread condemnation from political figures, including leftist President Gustavo Petro.

Colombia's Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the arrest of a suspect, a minor, while promising an investigation to uncover any conspirators. The government is offering a significant reward for further information. Meanwhile, Uribe's wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, revealed he is battling for his life, underlining the severity of the situation.

