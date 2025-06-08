Left Menu

Colombian Senator Shot: A Political Landscape in Turmoil

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a possible 2026 presidential candidate, was shot in Bogota, sparking a national investigation and widespread condemnation. The senator, from a prominent Colombian family, was attacked at a campaign event. A suspect has been detained, and authorities are probing the motives behind the shooting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 10:03 IST
Colombian Senator Shot: A Political Landscape in Turmoil

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, recognized as a potential presidential candidate for the 2026 elections, was shot in Bogota during a campaign event, triggering a national outcry and a thorough investigation by authorities.

The attack took place in a public park in the Fontibon neighborhood, where Uribe, 39, was engaging with constituents as part of his presidential aspirations. Affiliated with the opposition conservative Democratic Center party, Uribe's shooting has been met with widespread condemnation from political figures, including leftist President Gustavo Petro.

Colombia's Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the arrest of a suspect, a minor, while promising an investigation to uncover any conspirators. The government is offering a significant reward for further information. Meanwhile, Uribe's wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, revealed he is battling for his life, underlining the severity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025