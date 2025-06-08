Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Delhi Slum Demolitions

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta defends demolition orders amidst criticism from AAP, highlighting court mandates and relocation efforts. Atishi, her predecessor, questions the fulfillment of the BJP's housing promise as newly allotted homes are far from original locations and lack basic infra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 14:27 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Delhi Slum Demolitions
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the media on Sunday, affirming that the government cannot defy court-ordered demolitions. Her comments came amid criticism from the AAP regarding the razing of the Madrasi Camp slum in south Delhi.

The opposition has argued that while displaced residents have been relocated, the new accommodations in Narela are far-flung and missing essential amenities. Gupta emphasized that the demolitions were necessary to alleviate waterlogging issues and comply with judicial rulings.

Atishi, Gupta's predecessor, slammed the BJP's failure to uphold its housing promises, stating relocated homes are in poor condition and lack critical infrastructure. The relocation and demolition issue remain a contentious topic in Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025