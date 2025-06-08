Controversy Erupts Over Delhi Slum Demolitions

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the media on Sunday, affirming that the government cannot defy court-ordered demolitions. Her comments came amid criticism from the AAP regarding the razing of the Madrasi Camp slum in south Delhi.

The opposition has argued that while displaced residents have been relocated, the new accommodations in Narela are far-flung and missing essential amenities. Gupta emphasized that the demolitions were necessary to alleviate waterlogging issues and comply with judicial rulings.

Atishi, Gupta's predecessor, slammed the BJP's failure to uphold its housing promises, stating relocated homes are in poor condition and lack critical infrastructure. The relocation and demolition issue remain a contentious topic in Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)