Arrest of Meitei Outfit Member Sparks Tension in Manipur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Kanan Singh, identified as a member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, from Imphal airport on his reported involvement in the 2023 Manipur violence. Officials revealed that Singh was taken to Guwahati for legal proceedings, following the Supreme Court's directive for CBI probes in ethnic violence cases.

Tension heightened across Manipur after Singh's arrest, with the administration imposing restrictions and suspending internet and mobile services to curb unrest. Protesters took to the streets, setting tyres and furniture ablaze, demanding Singh's release, while clashes with security forces erupted in various locations including Kwakeithel and Uripok.

The ongoing Meitei and Kuki-Zo ethnic clashes have thus far resulted in over 260 deaths and thousands rendered homeless. Following escalating unrest in the state, the President's rule was instituted after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned, and the state Assembly remains under suspended animation.

(With inputs from agencies.)