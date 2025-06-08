Left Menu

Arrest of Meitei Outfit Member Sparks Tension in Manipur

The CBI arrested Kanan Singh, a member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, at Imphal airport for his alleged involvement in the 2023 Manipur violence. Singh was taken to Guwahati for court proceedings amid heightened tension in Manipur. Internet services were suspended, and protests erupted demanding his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 16:03 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Kanan Singh, identified as a member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, from Imphal airport on his reported involvement in the 2023 Manipur violence. Officials revealed that Singh was taken to Guwahati for legal proceedings, following the Supreme Court's directive for CBI probes in ethnic violence cases.

Tension heightened across Manipur after Singh's arrest, with the administration imposing restrictions and suspending internet and mobile services to curb unrest. Protesters took to the streets, setting tyres and furniture ablaze, demanding Singh's release, while clashes with security forces erupted in various locations including Kwakeithel and Uripok.

The ongoing Meitei and Kuki-Zo ethnic clashes have thus far resulted in over 260 deaths and thousands rendered homeless. Following escalating unrest in the state, the President's rule was instituted after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned, and the state Assembly remains under suspended animation.

