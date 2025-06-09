Tensions Rise as National Guard Deployed in LA over Immigration Protests

California National Guard troops were deployed to Los Angeles as protests erupted against President Trump's immigration enforcement measures. The controversial move was deemed 'unlawful' by California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

Protesters clashed with police as demonstrations over federal immigration raids continued, leading to arrests and public outcry. Los Angeles Police declared a rally near City Hall an 'unlawful assembly' after protesters reportedly threw objects, including concrete, at officers.

Governor Newsom criticized the deployment, accusing President Trump of acting like a dictator. Meanwhile, the Trump administration justified the action, citing the necessity to maintain order amid what he described as 'violent, insurrectionist mobs.'

(With inputs from agencies.)