Los Angeles in Uproar: National Guard Deployment Sparks Protests

Protests erupted in Los Angeles following President Trump's deployment of the National Guard, escalating tensions as demonstrators clashed with law enforcement. The Guard's presence, seen as a response to immigration protests, has intensified fears and anger among residents, leading to highway blockages and confrontation with federal troops.

Los Angeles | Updated: 09-06-2025 06:27 IST
  • United States

In a dramatic escalation of civil unrest, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday, ignited by President Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard. Faced with a substantial military presence, demonstrators blocked key roads and set autonomous vehicles ablaze while law enforcement attempted to maintain control with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The protests, sparked by Trump's immigration policies, faced a heavy-handed response as local police, bolstered by the National Guard, sought to protect federal installations, including a detention center holding recently apprehended immigrants. As chants of 'shame' and 'go home' echoed through the crowds, tensions boiled over into confrontations with authorities.

The political ramifications were amplified by Governor Gavin Newsom's condemnation of the federal intervention as a breach of state sovereignty. Criticism extended to Mayors and national leaders, branding the military deployment as a divisive maneuver by the administration. This marks a significant turning point, reminiscent of historic civil rights conflicts, fueling a deepening polarization within American society.



