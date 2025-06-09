The Legal Dilemma: Israel's Right to Self-Defense Versus Accusations of Aggression
The article discusses the complexities and legal debates surrounding Israel's continued military efforts in Gaza, following the Hamas attack in October 2023. It questions whether Israel is still within its rights to claim self-defense, citing issues of proportionality, necessity, and potential aggression as defined by international law.
In the wake of a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the death of 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 250, Israel's military actions in Gaza have drawn international attention.
Initially justified as self-defense, questions have arisen over whether Israel's ongoing operations align with international law. Critics argue the campaign has led to disproportionate civilian casualties, casting doubt on its legality.
The International Criminal Court has initiated inquiries, examining whether Israel's actions exceed those permissible under the self-defense umbrella, potentially classifying them as acts of aggression.
