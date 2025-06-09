The Legal Dilemma: Israel's Right to Self-Defense Versus Accusations of Aggression

In the wake of a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the death of 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 250, Israel's military actions in Gaza have drawn international attention.

Initially justified as self-defense, questions have arisen over whether Israel's ongoing operations align with international law. Critics argue the campaign has led to disproportionate civilian casualties, casting doubt on its legality.

The International Criminal Court has initiated inquiries, examining whether Israel's actions exceed those permissible under the self-defense umbrella, potentially classifying them as acts of aggression.