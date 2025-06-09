Left Menu

The Legal Dilemma: Israel's Right to Self-Defense Versus Accusations of Aggression

The article discusses the complexities and legal debates surrounding Israel's continued military efforts in Gaza, following the Hamas attack in October 2023. It questions whether Israel is still within its rights to claim self-defense, citing issues of proportionality, necessity, and potential aggression as defined by international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 09-06-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 11:49 IST
The Legal Dilemma: Israel's Right to Self-Defense Versus Accusations of Aggression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In the wake of a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the death of 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 250, Israel's military actions in Gaza have drawn international attention.

Initially justified as self-defense, questions have arisen over whether Israel's ongoing operations align with international law. Critics argue the campaign has led to disproportionate civilian casualties, casting doubt on its legality.

The International Criminal Court has initiated inquiries, examining whether Israel's actions exceed those permissible under the self-defense umbrella, potentially classifying them as acts of aggression.

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025