Honeymoon Tragedy: Family Demands CBI Probe in Husband's Murder

The father of a woman accused of hiring hitmen to kill her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya insists on her innocence and calls for a CBI investigation. Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased express skepticism but demand punishment if she's guilty. The police continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:06 IST
The unfolding case of a husband's murder during a honeymoon in Meghalaya has taken another twist as the accused woman's father proclaimed her innocence and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. The father, Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, contends the police accusations against his daughter, Sonam, are baseless and damage the state's reputation.

The family of deceased transport businessman, Raja Raghuvanshi, however, remains divided in belief. While they are finding it hard to accept that Sonam could orchestrate such a crime, they insist upon severe punishment should she be found culpable. Sonam reportedly surrendered to Uttar Pradesh police, with three others arrested in connection to the case.

Investigations are ongoing as more names surface, including a supposed link to a local associate, Raj Kushwaha. Sonam's father denies any improper connection, criticizing the allegations as diversions by the Meghalaya police. The body of Raja was found on June 2, days after he went missing on May 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

