Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Reserves Judgment on West Bengal's Controversial Scheme

The Calcutta High Court reserved judgment on a petition challenging a West Bengal government scheme to provide temporary monetary support to non-teaching staff who lost their jobs due to a Supreme Court ruling. The scheme's legality is questioned, asserting it undermines the court’s decision by providing interim financial relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:38 IST
Calcutta High Court Reserves Judgment on West Bengal's Controversial Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has reserved its judgment on a petition questioning the West Bengal government's newly introduced scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to non-teaching staff who were terminated following a Supreme Court decision. Justice Amrita Sinha reserved the judgment on this petition, challenging the state's provision of Rs 25,000 to Group C and Rs 20,000 to Group D employees.

The scheme, announced on humanitarian grounds, offers temporary support to non-teaching staff affected by the 2016 recruitment process errors. Senior advocate Bikash Bhattacharya argued the state lacks the constitutional authority to counter a Supreme Court ruling, specifying that the state's executive powers must align with legislative provisions.

The state's Advocate General, Kishore Dutta, defended the move, suggesting it provides necessary interim assistance. Still, the scheme's legality remains under scrutiny, with the court verbally advising against disbursing further payments until the Supreme Court concludes its review. The legal tussle continues as West Bengal's administration pursues a review petition of the annulment before the apex court.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025