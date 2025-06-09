Calcutta High Court Reserves Judgment on West Bengal's Controversial Scheme

The Calcutta High Court has reserved its judgment on a petition questioning the West Bengal government's newly introduced scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to non-teaching staff who were terminated following a Supreme Court decision. Justice Amrita Sinha reserved the judgment on this petition, challenging the state's provision of Rs 25,000 to Group C and Rs 20,000 to Group D employees.

The scheme, announced on humanitarian grounds, offers temporary support to non-teaching staff affected by the 2016 recruitment process errors. Senior advocate Bikash Bhattacharya argued the state lacks the constitutional authority to counter a Supreme Court ruling, specifying that the state's executive powers must align with legislative provisions.

The state's Advocate General, Kishore Dutta, defended the move, suggesting it provides necessary interim assistance. Still, the scheme's legality remains under scrutiny, with the court verbally advising against disbursing further payments until the Supreme Court concludes its review. The legal tussle continues as West Bengal's administration pursues a review petition of the annulment before the apex court.