Man Arrested with Over 3 Kg of Cannabis in South Delhi
A 30-year-old man named Arif was arrested in South Delhi's Madangir area with over 3 kilograms of cannabis. Police nabbed him after he attempted to flee when approached. The drugs were found in a plastic bag he was carrying.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, police in South Delhi's Madangir area arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of drug possession. The suspect, identified as Arif from Bhogal, was caught with more than three kilograms of cannabis.
The arrest occurred on Sunday evening when a patrolling police team spotted Arif behaving suspiciously with a plastic bag. As officers approached, the man attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended.
Upon inspection of the bag, authorities discovered 3.232 kilograms of the illegal substance, leading to Arif's immediate arrest, police confirmed on Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cannabis
- arrest
- South Delhi
- Arif
- Madangir
- drug bust
- police
- narcotics
- Delhi crime
- patrolling
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Police's New Task Force Tackles Drug Menace
Highway Heist Halted: Police Nab Robbers in Fiery Showdown
Delhi Police Uncover International SIM Smuggling Racket Linked to Gaming Network
Mangaluru's 'Black Moon Resto Café' Unmasked in Police Raid
Major Drug Bust in Jammu: Two Arrested with 1.2 kg Charas