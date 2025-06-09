Man Arrested with Over 3 Kg of Cannabis in South Delhi

In a significant drug bust, police in South Delhi's Madangir area arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of drug possession. The suspect, identified as Arif from Bhogal, was caught with more than three kilograms of cannabis.

The arrest occurred on Sunday evening when a patrolling police team spotted Arif behaving suspiciously with a plastic bag. As officers approached, the man attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended.

Upon inspection of the bag, authorities discovered 3.232 kilograms of the illegal substance, leading to Arif's immediate arrest, police confirmed on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)