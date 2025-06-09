Mystery in Vikaspuri: Man Found Dead in Parked Car

A grim discovery unfolded in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area when a 55-year-old man was found dead inside a parked car. The incident occurred near a PVR cinema, prompting a police investigation after a call was received.

Authorities arrived to find Rakesh Kumar lying motionless with no visible injuries. A foul smell from the car had alerted passersby. The police have stated that the exact cause of death will be established following a postmortem examination.

The family has been informed, and inquest proceedings are in progress. Investigations continue to reveal more details surrounding the mysterious circumstances of Kumar's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)