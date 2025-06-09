Left Menu

Mystery in Vikaspuri: Man Found Dead in Parked Car

A 55-year-old man named Rakesh Kumar was found dead in a parked car near a PVR cinema in West Delhi's Vikaspuri. The discovery was made after a police call reported a car stationed since the previous evening. No injury marks were detected, and a postmortem will determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:23 IST
Mystery in Vikaspuri: Man Found Dead in Parked Car
man
  • Country:
  • India

A grim discovery unfolded in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area when a 55-year-old man was found dead inside a parked car. The incident occurred near a PVR cinema, prompting a police investigation after a call was received.

Authorities arrived to find Rakesh Kumar lying motionless with no visible injuries. A foul smell from the car had alerted passersby. The police have stated that the exact cause of death will be established following a postmortem examination.

The family has been informed, and inquest proceedings are in progress. Investigations continue to reveal more details surrounding the mysterious circumstances of Kumar's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025