Mystery in Vikaspuri: Man Found Dead in Parked Car
A 55-year-old man named Rakesh Kumar was found dead in a parked car near a PVR cinema in West Delhi's Vikaspuri. The discovery was made after a police call reported a car stationed since the previous evening. No injury marks were detected, and a postmortem will determine the cause of death.
A grim discovery unfolded in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area when a 55-year-old man was found dead inside a parked car. The incident occurred near a PVR cinema, prompting a police investigation after a call was received.
Authorities arrived to find Rakesh Kumar lying motionless with no visible injuries. A foul smell from the car had alerted passersby. The police have stated that the exact cause of death will be established following a postmortem examination.
The family has been informed, and inquest proceedings are in progress. Investigations continue to reveal more details surrounding the mysterious circumstances of Kumar's death.
