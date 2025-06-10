Left Menu

Juror Dissent Sparks Tension in Weinstein Retrial

A juror's concerns about pressure and external influence in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial jury have sparked heated debate. While the defense requested a mistrial, citing a 'tainted jury,' the judge reminded jurors to focus solely on trial evidence. Deliberations continue amid divided juror opinions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-06-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 01:44 IST
Harvey Weinstein

Tension escalated in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial as the jury foreperson expressed concerns about deliberations, prompting calls for a mistrial. Defense attorney Arthur Aidala described the jury as 'tainted,' alleging that jurors were prodding others and considering external information.

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo countered that the current issues do not warrant a mistrial, emphasizing that certain aspects of Weinstein's past were permitted in evidence. Despite requests for a mistrial, Judge Curtis Farber insisted that jurors concentrate only on trial-presented evidence.

The jury, comprising seven women and five men, continues to deliberate on Weinstein's case, which includes charges of criminal sex acts and rape. This follows Weinstein's overturned 2020 conviction and new proceedings involving additional allegations and different judicial oversight.

