CBI Nabs CGST Officials in Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a CGST superintendent and a tax lawyer in Uttar Pradesh for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a businessman to waive a penalty. The duo had initially demanded Rs 4 lakh. The arrests were made while accepting the first instalment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 08:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) superintendent and a tax lawyer in Uttar Pradesh. They were allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a businessman in exchange for waiving a penalty, according to official sources.

The arrested individuals include CGST Superintendent Nishan Singh Malli, who is posted in Gajrola and holds an additional charge in Amroha, and advocate Amit Khandelwal, who was representing the complainant. Malli had issued a penalty notice against a businessman for not filing GST returns and, in collusion with Khandelwal, demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh to absolve the penalty.

The businessman, unwilling to comply with their demands, lodged a complaint with the CBI. Acting on this, the agency laid a trap and caught both Malli and Khandelwal red-handed while taking the initial Rs 1 lakh instalment out of the total Rs 4 lakh sought. The investigation into the case is ongoing, a CBI spokesperson confirmed.

