Houthis in Yemen: Amid Middle East Turmoil, A Story of Resistance and Resilience

The Houthis in Yemen, an Iranian ally, seized major territories during Yemen's civil war, influencing regional geopolitics. Despite blockade threats, their strength under Abdul Malik al-Houthi challenges Saudi-backed coalitions. Utilizing advanced weaponry, they've targeted shipping routes in support of Gaza, highlighting their significant role in Middle East conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yemen's Houthi rebels are in the geopolitical spotlight as Israel threatens a blockade amidst Middle East tensions. The Houthis, Iran's enduring ally, have roots in a religious revival movement from Yemen's Zaydi sect in the 1990s. Founded by the Houthi family, they escalated into a formidable force, challenging Yemen's government and entering conflicts with Saudi Arabia.

Under leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the group evolved dramatically. Transforming from modest mountain fighters to a powerful army, they possess advanced drones and missiles, allegedly supplied by Iran. Their elusive leader, in his 40s, is known for avoiding media and public appearances while expanding their reach within Yemen.

The Houthis have significantly disrupted global shipping by targeting routes in the Red Sea, aligning their actions with Gaza support. Attacks on vessels linked to Israel highlight their impact, forcing reroutes and triggering responses from the U.S. and Britain. As tensions rise, their role in regional conflicts remains pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

