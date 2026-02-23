Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Surprising Budget Deficit: A Closer Look

Saudi Arabia reported a significant budget deficit of 94.85 billion riyals, equivalent to $25.28 billion, in the fourth quarter of 2025. This announcement came from the kingdom's finance ministry as the nation faces economic challenges. The exchange rate is noted at $1 to 3.7515 riyals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:17 IST
Saudi Arabia's Surprising Budget Deficit: A Closer Look
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Saudi Arabia experienced a substantial budget deficit of 94.85 billion riyals, amounting to $25.28 billion, during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the kingdom's finance ministry.

This financial downturn is indicative of the challenges confronting the kingdom's economy, as various factors contribute to its fiscal pressures.

The currency exchange rate remains steady at $1 equaling 3.7515 riyals, underscoring the fluctuating nature of the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, declares upcoming assembly polls a 'war' between him and stalin

CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, dec...

 India
2
Revenue deficit grant: Cong minister Jagat Negi says BJP is 'anti-Himachal'

Revenue deficit grant: Cong minister Jagat Negi says BJP is 'anti-Himachal'

 India
3
Suspending US-EU trade deal could have 'serious consequences' for German economy, VDA says

Suspending US-EU trade deal could have 'serious consequences' for German eco...

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-At least 25 soldiers dead in attacks after raid on Mexico's most wanted cartel leader

UPDATE 2-At least 25 soldiers dead in attacks after raid on Mexico's most wa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026