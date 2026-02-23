Saudi Arabia's Surprising Budget Deficit: A Closer Look
Saudi Arabia reported a significant budget deficit of 94.85 billion riyals, equivalent to $25.28 billion, in the fourth quarter of 2025. This announcement came from the kingdom's finance ministry as the nation faces economic challenges. The exchange rate is noted at $1 to 3.7515 riyals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:17 IST
This financial downturn is indicative of the challenges confronting the kingdom's economy, as various factors contribute to its fiscal pressures.
The currency exchange rate remains steady at $1 equaling 3.7515 riyals, underscoring the fluctuating nature of the global economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
