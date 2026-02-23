Saudi Arabia's Surprising Budget Deficit: A Closer Look

Saudi Arabia experienced a substantial budget deficit of 94.85 billion riyals, amounting to $25.28 billion, during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the kingdom's finance ministry.

This financial downturn is indicative of the challenges confronting the kingdom's economy, as various factors contribute to its fiscal pressures.

The currency exchange rate remains steady at $1 equaling 3.7515 riyals, underscoring the fluctuating nature of the global economy.

