Deadly Attack Shakes Graz School Community

An attack at a secondary school in Graz, Austria, has resulted in at least five deaths and several injuries, according to local media reports. The police have confirmed that students and teachers are among the injured, with an ongoing evacuation operation in place at the Dreierschuetzengasse location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:40 IST
A traumatic event unfolded in Graz, Austria, where an attack at a local secondary school resulted in the deaths of at least five people, as reported by Austrian media, including the tabloid Kronen Zeitung, on Tuesday.

Austrian state media ORF cited local police officials, who confirmed that the injuries included several students and teachers, some of whom suffered serious wounds. Authorities reported that the incident occurred on Dreierschuetzengasse, where the school is located, but did not provide further comments.

The police have initiated an evacuation of the building, according to ORF, as reports remain unclear regarding whether the suspect is among those killed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

