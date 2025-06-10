Left Menu

Balancing Justice and Tech: CJI Gavai's Vision of Accessible Judiciary

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:00 IST
The Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, has emphasized the critical role of technology in transforming judicial accessibility and functioning. Speaking at an international symposium hosted by the University of Cambridge, he noted that while technological advances can enhance justice delivery, they must not replace crucial judicial decision-making processes.

Justice Gavai discussed the potential for technology to create both opportunities and divides, particularly the risk of excluding marginalised communities due to disparities in digital access. He argued for policy frameworks ensuring algorithmic transparency and accountability, stressing that human oversight is necessary in technology-mediated decisions.

The CJI detailed various initiatives that have revolutionized the Indian judiciary, such as video conferencing and the Supreme Court's AI-powered translation tool. However, he warned that without addressing the digital divide, technology might become a barrier rather than a bridge in achieving equitable justice.

