Tragedy Strikes Graz: Austria's Worst School Shooting

At least nine people were killed in a school shooting in Graz, Austria. The gunman, a former pupil, was also killed. Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker called it a national tragedy. The area was secured, and the school was evacuated. Assault weapons are heavily regulated in Austria.
A gunman launched a deadly attack at a secondary school in Graz, southern Austria, killing at least nine people before being killed himself.
Authorities have not identified the suspect publicly, though reports suggest he was a former student reportedly bullied. The attack marks Austria's worst school shooting tragedy, leaving the nation in deep sorrow.
The incident has rekindled discussions about Austria's gun laws, which are stringent compared to other countries, with firearms regulations banning machine guns and restricting access to pistols and semi-automatic weapons.
