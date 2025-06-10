Tragedy Strikes Graz: Austria's Worst School Shooting

A gunman launched a deadly attack at a secondary school in Graz, southern Austria, killing at least nine people before being killed himself.

Authorities have not identified the suspect publicly, though reports suggest he was a former student reportedly bullied. The attack marks Austria's worst school shooting tragedy, leaving the nation in deep sorrow.

The incident has rekindled discussions about Austria's gun laws, which are stringent compared to other countries, with firearms regulations banning machine guns and restricting access to pistols and semi-automatic weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)