Tragedy Strikes Indian Tourists in Kenya

Five Indian nationals from Qatar died in a bus accident while visiting Kenya. The incident occurred when their bus fell into a gorge in Nyandarua. The Indian Embassy, in cooperation with local groups, is providing assistance and support to the victims’ families, while the deceased's identities are being verified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Kenya

A devastating accident has claimed the lives of five Indian nationals who were visiting Kenya from Qatar. They were part of a group of 28, touring the north eastern county of Nyandarua when their bus lost control and plunged into a gorge.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar has confirmed the deaths and reported that the High Commission of India in Nairobi is on-site, offering necessary assistance. The deceased individuals' identities are currently undergoing verification.

In response to the tragedy, the Indian mission is coordinating with the Indian Cultural Centre, Indian Community Benevolent Forum, and other community organizations in Doha. A helpline has been set up for any required support, and condolences have been extended to the affected families

