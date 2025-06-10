Tragedy Strikes Indian Tourists in Kenya

A devastating accident has claimed the lives of five Indian nationals who were visiting Kenya from Qatar. They were part of a group of 28, touring the north eastern county of Nyandarua when their bus lost control and plunged into a gorge.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar has confirmed the deaths and reported that the High Commission of India in Nairobi is on-site, offering necessary assistance. The deceased individuals' identities are currently undergoing verification.

In response to the tragedy, the Indian mission is coordinating with the Indian Cultural Centre, Indian Community Benevolent Forum, and other community organizations in Doha. A helpline has been set up for any required support, and condolences have been extended to the affected families