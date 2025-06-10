US Imposes Sanctions on Hamas and PFLP Supporters

In a decisive move, the United States slapped sanctions on several individuals and alleged sham charities on Tuesday. These entities are accused of being key financial supporters of the Palestinian groups Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, according to the Treasury Department's website.

The Treasury Department highlighted these sanctions as part of ongoing efforts to curtail funding streams that could fuel violence associated with these groups. By targeting these specific entities, the U.S. aims to tighten the financial noose around organizations it labels as threats to peace.

This latest round of sanctions underscores the persistent geopolitical tension and the U.S. government's commitment to using economic tools to manage international conflicts involving known terrorist organizations.

