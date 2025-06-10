Court Denies Bail to Alleged IM Member Sadique Shaikh in Terror Case

In a significant legal decision, the court has refused to grant bail to Sadique Shaikh, purportedly an Indian Mujahideen member, charged in a terrorism-related case. His actions were deemed threatening to national integrity and social harmony.

Despite Shaikh's argument of false implication and prolonged imprisonment since 2008, the court emphasized the serious nature of his activities. Arms and provocative literature found in his possession were highlighted as evidence against him.

The court's decision underscores the ongoing legal battles related to terrorism in India, with Shaikh having been previously convicted in the Ahmedabad blasts. His appeal for bail was deemed baseless due to explicit threats involving national security.

