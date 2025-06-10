US Embassy Sends Strong Message on Immigration
The US Embassy emphasizes that while the United States remains open to legitimate travelers, it staunchly opposes illegal entry and visa misuse. The statement aligns with recent incidents involving foreign nationals, including the deportation of an Indian student, highlighting the country's strict enforcement of immigration laws.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
The US Embassy has reiterated its open-door policy for legitimate travelers, while firmly denouncing illegal entry and visa misuse. This announcement was made via a social media post on platform X.
Despite welcoming genuine visitors, the embassy stated unequivocally that entering the United States is a privilege, not a right. It emphasized its intolerance towards any breach of immigration rules.
This firm stance comes amidst reports of an Indian student being handcuffed and deported from Newark Liberty Airport, showcasing the stringent enforcement of US immigration policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cuban-American Tensions: Deportation Dilemmas and Political Games
U.S. Supreme Court Faces Trump Administration's Bold Deportation Gambit
Supreme Court Faces Trump Administration's Controversial Deportation Appeal
Legal Tussle: Judge Challenges Deportation of Student Activist Mahmoud Khalil
Mass Deportation of Bangladeshi Nationals from Delhi Amid Crackdown on Illegal Immigration