US Embassy Sends Strong Message on Immigration

The US Embassy has reiterated its open-door policy for legitimate travelers, while firmly denouncing illegal entry and visa misuse. This announcement was made via a social media post on platform X.

Despite welcoming genuine visitors, the embassy stated unequivocally that entering the United States is a privilege, not a right. It emphasized its intolerance towards any breach of immigration rules.

This firm stance comes amidst reports of an Indian student being handcuffed and deported from Newark Liberty Airport, showcasing the stringent enforcement of US immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)