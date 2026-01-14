Left Menu

Judge Calls for Resolution in Student's Controversial Deportation Case

A federal judge in Boston has recommended issuing a student visa to Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, who was deported to Honduras despite a court order. Her deportation issue surfaced after being detained at Boston's airport on her way to visit family, highlighting complications in immigration enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 03:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. federal judge urged resolution in the case of a deported college student by suggesting the Trump administration issue her a student visa. Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, a Babson College student deported to Honduras, faced legal complications after trying to visit her family in the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns explored this option during a hearing in Boston as a potential solution to the lawsuit filed by Lopez Belloza, deported in defiance of a court order. Citing a bureaucratic mix-up, the Assistant U.S. Attorney apologized for the violation while acknowledging the rare occurrence.

Stearns, appointed by President Clinton, recognized the mistake and emphasized the humane aspect of the case. While considering Pomerleau's request to facilitate her return, Stearns proposed the State Department issue a student visa to enable Lopez Belloza to resume her education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

