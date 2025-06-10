Digital Deception: The High-Stakes Scam Unveiled by CBI

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against four individuals accused of deceiving a professor from Rajasthan of Rs 7.67 crore through a sophisticated digital arrest scam, according to officials on Tuesday.

The implicated individuals allegedly impersonated law enforcement personnel and extracted the money over 42 instalments between October 2023 and January 2024. The illicit operation saw the victim detained virtually for three months, entangled in a web of cyber deceit.

The chargesheet names Vikas Kumar, Rajpal Singh, Nitin Suthar, and Santosh Gupta as key suspects. Filed within the mandated 60-day post-arrest period, the chargesheet is part of an ongoing investigation that has led to notable recoveries during nationwide operations under 'Operation Chakra-V'. All eight suspects remain in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)